Enforcing laws, voting, and repealing the Blaine Amendment are on the agenda Monday for lawmakers

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Monday Idaho House lawmakers will begin discussions and debate on a proposed bill that aims to take action on cities and counties that willfully refuse to enforce any felony listed in Idaho Code.

Bill sponsor, Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug, said HB 22 is a replacement bill for his previous legislation, HB 2.

The latter sought to withhold sales and use tax revenues from local government entities that refuse to investigate or enforce Idaho criminal abortion statutes, essentially prohibiting sanctuary cities in Idaho.

In the Revenue & Taxation Committee last week, Skaug said after talking to colleagues he wanted to introduce a bill with a wider reach. HB 22 aims to withhold sales and use tax revenues from local government entities that refuse to enforce any Idaho felony.

“Every city and every county can pick and choose which ones they want to enforce. We are going to be sliding towards anarchy,” said Skaug. “We have seen those signs of anarchy across our country the last couple of years.”

The 3rd Reading of Skaug’s proposed legislation is scheduled for 11am Monday on the house floor.

Additionally in the Idaho State Capitol on Monday a couple of bills are going to be introduced in committees that will get a lot from lawmakers and Idahoans.

In the House State Affairs committee Rep. Tina Lambert of Caldwell will be introducing legislation to remove student Id cards as a valid form of identification at the the Idaho polls.

In the Senate Education Committee Sen. Brian Lenney of Nampa is planning on introducing legislation to repeal the Blaine Amendment from the Idaho State Constitution. The Blaine Amendment places restrictions on the use of public funds by states to support religious institutions and schools.

SECTARIAN APPROPRIATIONS PROHIBITED. Neither the legislature nor any county, city, town, township, school district, or other public corporation, shall ever make any appropriation, or pay from any public fund or moneys whatever, anything in aid of any church or sectarian or religious society, or for any sectarian or religious purpose, or to help support or sustain any school, academy, seminary, college, university or other literary or scientific institution, controlled by any church, sectarian or religious denomination whatsoever; nor shall any grant or donation of land, money or other personal property ever be made by the state, or any such public corporation, to any church or for any sectarian or religious purpose; provided, however, that a health facilities authority, as specifically authorized and empowered by law, may finance or refinance any private, not for profit, health facilities owned or operated by any church or sectarian religious society, through loans, leases, or other transactions.

Lenney’s Republican colleague Sen. Tammy Nichols is planning on introducing school choice legislation possibly this week. Her plan to establish an Education Savings Account in the state would pave the way for public funds to be utilized at religious schools, to help families pay tuition costs and other educational expenses.

