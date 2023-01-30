Idaho lawmaker introduces legislation to remove student ID’s from the polls

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho lawmaker is introducing legislation to address possible voter fraud at the polls.

In the House State Affairs Committee Monday morning, Republican Rep. Tina Lambert of Caldwell introduced legislation to remove student ID cards as a valid form of identification at the the Idaho polls.

Additionally she said the draft legislation removes the affidavit option at the polls for individuals who forgot their identification.

Lambert told committee members her reason for bringing the proposed legislation before the committee is due to concerns raised by her constituents

“That students might be from a state like Washington or Oregon where they vote by mail. They may come over here with their student ID and vote in person then fill out there ballot from another state, and there by voting twice,” Lambert said.

Democratic Rep. John Gannon of Boise raised some concerns about lamberts proposed legislation, questioning if it would violate students constitutional rights under Idaho law. He said a person who resides in Idaho and becomes a student can vote where the person becomes a student.

34-408A. ELECTION DAY REGISTRATION. An individual who is eligible to vote may register on election day by appearing in person at the polling place for the precinct in which the individual maintains residence, by completing a registration application, making an oath in the form prescribed by the secretary of state and providing proof of residence. An individual may prove residence for purposes of registering by: (1) Showing an Idaho driver’s license or Idaho identification card issued through the department of transportation; or (2) Showing any document which contains a valid address in the precinct together with a picture identification card; or (3) Showing a current valid student photo identification card from a postsecondary educational institution in Idaho accompanied with a current student fee statement that contains the student’s valid address in the precinct. Election day registration provided in this section shall apply to all elections conducted under title 34, Idaho Code, and to school district and municipal elections. An individual who is eligible to vote may also register, upon providing proof of residence, at the “absent electors’ polling place” provided in section 34-1006, Idaho Code.



“What other method or form of ID is there to prove that your are a student and entitled to vote under our constitution at the place where you are going to school.,” said Gannon. " I think its a real problem with the concept that you (Lambert) are proposing.”

In the end her proposed legislation was approved by the committee for printing.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.