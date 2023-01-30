RECAP: Both Golden Eagles programs pick up huge wins against Salt Lake C.C., CSI Guard picks up D-1 offer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — What a huge weekend it was for the CSI Golden Eagles Basketball program. Two major statements made in Salt Lake against the Bruins of SLCC.

First, the women avenge their only conference loss on the year by beating the Bruins 77-58.

Then, the unanimous No. 1 men take down the 4th ranked team in the country 86-77, the second time they have won in Salt Lake this season.

The Golden Eagles were led by star guard Isaiah Moses who played 39 of 40 minutes and was 17 of 23 from the free throw line.

“I think you have to have guard play, like we have guard play. Ga’Khari LaCount is really good, he made plays you just don’t see on the stat sheet. But Isaiah can finish because he makes free throws in crucial moments,” said CSI Head Coach – Jeff Reinert.

Moses finished the game with 29 points - 4 rebounds - 3 assists and 1 steal.

The Anchorage native took over the game when Robert Whaley fouled out and Hasan Abdul-Hakim went down with an ankle injury. One that coach Reinert said would take weeks to heal.

But the Golden Eagles shook off those big losses and picked up their 24th win of the season.

“It feels good, it feels good. But we’re not going to get too high on it, we got a lot of work to do, got Snow this next week, definitely getting ready for that,” said CSI Guard - Isaiah Moses.

---You going to enjoy that bus ride home? ---

“Yeah, for sure, definitely 100%,” added Moses.

Both CSI teams are off until Thursday when they head back out onto the road to take on Snow College. Tipoff at 5 p.m. for the women and 7 p.m. for the men.

Back to Moses for a second, what a night for him on Saturday.

He followed up leading his team to a massive road victory with a Division One offer from New Mexico State.

The freshman guard from Anchorage, Alaska has been on a roll this year. Moses is averaging over 14 points a game - Shooting 48% from the field – 41% from three and 92% from the free throw stripe.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.