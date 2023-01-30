Rise and Shine Guest: Randimals

According to Harman, the message of Randimals is uniqueness, and how it makes everyone special.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday, KMVT’s Rise and Shine morning show was happy to have guest Nick Harman on the show to talk about his creation - Randimals.

The idea came about during the COVID-19 pandemic’s shutdowns, as well as a from Harman’s mixed dog.

According to Harman, the message of Randimals is uniqueness, and how it makes everyone special.

To learn more about Randimals, you can Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property
Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property
One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian
One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Beautler, Tracy N.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Bodily, Gregory
Jackie Lee Hansen Pearson, a 71-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18,...
Pearson, Jackie Lee
Kenneth Delbert Crothers, 97, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023,...
Crothers, Kenneth Delbert