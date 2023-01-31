Bill banning minor sex changes introduced in the Idaho House

The “Vulnerable Child Protection Act” bans puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment.
Jan. 31, 2023
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bill banning minor sex changes has been introduced in the Idaho House Judiciary and Rules Committee.

Sponsored by Republican Representative Bruce Skaug and Senator Lori Den Hartog, the “Vulnerable Child Protection Act” bans puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries for children.

Supporters say there is no reliable evidence that pharmaceutical or surgical interventions improve either patient health outcomes or psychological wellbeing.

According to the Idaho Family Policy Center’s President, Blaine Conzatti, “we’re thrilled to see legislation introduced to protect vulnerable children from so-called ‘treatments’ that wreak havoc on their developing bodies.”

