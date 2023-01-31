CSI fanbase shows up once again

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI fanbase is unmatched at the junior college level, and the Golden Eagle faithful once again made their voices heard Saturday.

As is tradition, the CSI Booster Club filled a bus of fans to CSI basketball games against Salt Lake Saturday. It was the first time the bus “sold out.”

Other Golden Eagle fans made the just over three-hour drive to Utah.

CSI men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert described the atmosphere as “like a home game.”

Both Golden Eagle basketball teams won.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.