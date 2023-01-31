CSI fanbase shows up once again
The Golden Eagle faithful made a difference Saturday
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI fanbase is unmatched at the junior college level, and the Golden Eagle faithful once again made their voices heard Saturday.
As is tradition, the CSI Booster Club filled a bus of fans to CSI basketball games against Salt Lake Saturday. It was the first time the bus “sold out.”
Other Golden Eagle fans made the just over three-hour drive to Utah.
CSI men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert described the atmosphere as “like a home game.”
Both Golden Eagle basketball teams won.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.