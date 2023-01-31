Filer, Kimberly dominate in SCIC girls basketball tournament opening round

Gooding and Buhl will play in an elimination game Wednesday
Gooding and Buhl will play in an elimination game Wednesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The postseason is here for girls high school basketball in Idaho.

Monday night, Filer had no trouble with Gooding in the first round of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament.

(1) Filer 64, (4) Gooding 27

OTHER SCIC SCORES

(2) Kimberly 48, (3) Buhl 18

Filer will play Kimberly in the winner’s bracket final of the double-elimination tournament Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at CSI.

Buhl will play Gooding in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Wednesday, also at CSI.

4A GREAT BASIN GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

(6) Burley 42, (7) Wood River 28

Burley will play at (3) Jerome Wednesday. Wood River is eliminated.

1A DI SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

(8) Valley 61, (9) Hansen 27

Valley will play at (1) Oakley Tuesday at 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Valley 54, Wendell 53

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian
One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian
oxbow diner
Behind the Business: Ox-Bow Diner

Latest News

CSI fanbase shows up once again
CSI fanbase shows up once again
The Golden Eagle faithful made a difference Saturday
CSI fanbase shows up once again
Gooding and Buhl will play in an elimination game Wednesday
Filer, Kimberly dominate in SCIC girls basketball tournament opening round
RECAP: Both Golden Eagles programs pick up huge wins against Salt Lake C.C., CSI Guard picks up...
RECAP: Both Golden Eagles programs pick up huge wins against Salt Lake C.C., CSI Guard picks up D-1 offer