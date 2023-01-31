Filer, Kimberly dominate in SCIC girls basketball tournament opening round

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The postseason is here for girls high school basketball in Idaho.

Monday night, Filer had no trouble with Gooding in the first round of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament.

(1) Filer 64, (4) Gooding 27

OTHER SCIC SCORES

(2) Kimberly 48, (3) Buhl 18

Filer will play Kimberly in the winner’s bracket final of the double-elimination tournament Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at CSI.

Buhl will play Gooding in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Wednesday, also at CSI.

4A GREAT BASIN GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

(6) Burley 42, (7) Wood River 28

Burley will play at (3) Jerome Wednesday. Wood River is eliminated.

1A DI SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

(8) Valley 61, (9) Hansen 27

Valley will play at (1) Oakley Tuesday at 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Valley 54, Wendell 53

Kyle Christensen hits the bucket for Valley and the Vikings survive a shot at the buzzer from Wendell to win 54-53. #IDPreps #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/WzfpHzrBzP — Valley Vikings (@valleyviks) January 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.