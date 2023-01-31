Heyburn man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child

The Rupert Police Department was assisted by six different law enforcement agencies within the area.
Heyburn man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child. (Source: AP Graphics)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Heyburn man last Wednesday on charges of distribution of child pornography.

Bryce Bertram was arrested without incident on January 25th and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, after authorities executed a search warrant at his residence.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in November of this last year regarding suspicious activity of several different social media accounts that Bertram used.

According to court documents, Bertram had posted bond and his arraignment date is set for February 9th in Minidoka County.

The Rupert Police Department and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office encourages anyone with information concerning the abuse of children to report it to your local law enforcement agencies.

