Idaho Fish and Game forced to euthanize moose on I-84, preventing a potential disaster on the Interstate

The moose eventually charged toward the interstate, forcing the officer to shoot it before it made its way into the road.
Moose
Moose
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday evening, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a bull moose, near I-84 in southern Idaho.

An officer found the moose after receiving a report that it was very close to the highway, near the Declo exit.

The officer got the moose to move away from the north side of the interstate, but the moose grew agitated from people at a nearby campground.

After the officer tried to move it away from the campground, the moose eventually charged toward the interstate, forcing the officer to shoot it to prevent it from crossing into nighttime oncoming traffic.

The moose’s meat will be donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry, who will distribute it to food banks around the area.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian
One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian
oxbow diner
Behind the Business: Ox-Bow Diner

Latest News

Heyburn man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child. (Source: AP Graphics)
Heyburn man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child
Live on Rise and Shine: Death by Chocolate
Live on Rise and Shine: Death by Chocolate
Senate Education Committee Sen. Brian Lenney of Nampa
Joint resolution to remove Blaine Amendment introduced in Senate Education Committee
If you need of a warm place for the night, the Twin Falls Warming Center is there for you
If you need a warm place for the night, the Twin Falls Warming Center is there for you