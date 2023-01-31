Idaho Fish and Game forced to euthanize moose on I-84, preventing a potential disaster on the Interstate

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday evening, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a bull moose, near I-84 in southern Idaho.

An officer found the moose after receiving a report that it was very close to the highway, near the Declo exit.

The officer got the moose to move away from the north side of the interstate, but the moose grew agitated from people at a nearby campground.

After the officer tried to move it away from the campground, the moose eventually charged toward the interstate, forcing the officer to shoot it to prevent it from crossing into nighttime oncoming traffic.

The moose’s meat will be donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry, who will distribute it to food banks around the area.

