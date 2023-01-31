Idaho Public Policy Survey shows Idahoans are worried about the current state of the economy

The survey, conducted in November, asked 1,000 residents questions about the state’s budget, taxes, education, housing, the environment and crime.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans are increasingly worried about the state of our current economy and are pessimistic about where things are headed in the Gem State.

This is according to the eighth annual policy survey conducted by Boise State University Researchers.

The survey, conducted in November, asked a thousand residents questions about the state’s budget, taxes, education, housing, the environment and crime.

And the survey found that the number one legislative concern was education, followed by jobs and housing which replaced healthcare for third place.

The majority surveyed said they feel the state is growing too fast and property taxes are too high, with a third saying they’d like the state’s $1 billion surplus going towards tax relief.

It also showed that 43% of Idaho residents are worried about paying their bills and roughly 60% of renters reported seeing their rent go up in the last year.

