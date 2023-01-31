If you need a warm place for the night, the Twin Falls Warming Center is there for you

The center’s doors open at 11 p.m. and remain open through 5 a.m.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With single digit, and even negative temperatures this week, the need for the Twin Falls Warming Center is never more important.

The Warming Center is located at Taproot Church on the corner of Shoshone and Sixth for those dealing with housing insecurity.

Once inside, people will be able to access the warmth of the building as well as warm drinks and snacks.

The center will be open any time the overnight temperature is forecast to be at or below 29 degrees.

The center is still in need of volunteers, those interested can contact John Spiers at (208) 432-2319.

