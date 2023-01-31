Progress continues on two new fire stations, and training center, in Twin Falls

The new training center will provide years of opportunities for area firefighters.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction is coming along on several new fire department facilities in Twin Falls.

There is construction underway on two new stations and a training facility.

Station No. 2 on Cheney, is ahead of scheduling, according to Fire Chief Les Kenworthy.

He shared some of those details with KMVT on Monday, saying he’s proud of the fact that both stations can now cover north and south Twin Falls.

Plus the new training center will provide years of opportunities for area firefighters.

“Both stations that are being rebuilt currently have three firefighters in each of them. When we change and upgrade to the new fire stations, this station will be reduced with some staffing, and we’ll probably have more people at Station Two,’ said T.F.F.D. Chief Les Kenworthy.

The Chief also says, while there is some rearranging of the staff, the public will not be affected by those changes.

