Behind the Business: Big Deal Outlet - Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Based out of Utah, Big Deal Outlet is turning its head north and has opened a third location in the Gem State. Idaho Falls, Pocatello and now Burley.

“It started in Utah and we’re the sixth store they’ve opened so far,” said Big Deal Inventory Manager – Jennifer Wilson.

Specializing in unique bargains on a large variety of groceries, clothing, shoes, bedding, home goods, toys and much more, there is a little bit of everything - for everyone at Big Deal Outlet

“From makeup to food, to kitchen chairs, tables... anything. There is just something for everybody,” said Wilson.

What makes this discount outlet so unique is that they carry a large assortment of products that are overstocked, discontinued, or department store returns.

Big Deal receives these liquidation, and close-out products, from local manufacturers, and national retailers, then resells them at a discount.

Inventory Manager Jennifer Wilson says one particular store’s overstocked items do very well in their Burley location.

“Costco food…ha ha ha. We do sell a lot of the Costco food that might have dents in the packages or are close to expiring or anything like that,” said Wilson. “We have a hard time keep that shelf full.”

Besides Costco, Big Deal carry’s overstocked items from Walmart and Target.

“Some things might be slightly used, some things are brand-new, there is nothing wrong with it, it’s just overstock,” said Wilson.

Having only been open for a few weeks now, store officials already know that this new location in Burley was a homerun.

“The first week we were open it was like a mad house in here, and we just love the community around here, they’ve totally supported us. It’s just nice to have something different for options for shopping,” said Wilson.

Big Deal Outlet is located at 717 North Overland Avenue in Burley.

