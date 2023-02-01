Bill recognizing PTSD as an occupational hazard for Idaho first responders passes the House

First responders
First responders(Storyblocks)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bill is soon expiring that identifies Post Traumatic Stress Disorders as an occupational hazard facing Idaho’s first responders.

Senate Bill 1028 which has been in existence since 2019, is set to expire in July.

But Representative Ilana Rubel proposed House Bill 18 to remove that expiration date and identify PTSD/PTSI claims as a permanent occupational hazard, ensuring first responders receive the help they need.

Rubel says they see some horrific things on their job every day, and that should be recognized.

“These are the first folks on the scene for gruesome accidents, or murders, suicides, and scenes that can involve great violence and very challenging situations involving children and others, they really see some difficult things in their line of work, it can take a toll on their mental health, we want to make sure that when they need treatment they are getting the coverage they need,” said Rep. Ilana Rubel.

Rubel’s bill passed the house unanimously on Tuesday and now heads to the senate.

The bill covers police, firefighters, EMS/EMT’s and dispatchers.

A link to House Bill 18 can be found here.

