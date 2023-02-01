Education Savings Accounts legislation introduced in Senate Education Committee

His proposed legislation was also approved for printing by the committee.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Republican Sen. Tammy Nichols “Freedom in Education Savings Accounts” was approved for printing in the Senate Education Committee.

For weeks Nichols has been promoting her proposed legislation with other conservative lawmakers. The legislation would pave the way to an education savings account of roughly $6,000 per child. Families in part can take the money to the school of their choice to pay tuition costs, or use it for online learning.

Idaho lawmakers debate proposed school choice legislation

Nichols told committee members the plan is to let money follow the students and not the institutions.

She cites Arizona as the “Gold Standard” for school choice education, which is what her legislation is modeled after. She said Arizona’s school choice model has been in place for roughly 10 years.

“This year multiple states are passing or expanding ESA’s. Utah and Iowa just this week. Washington State just introduced theirs’s. Twenty-six states have now introduced Bills to fund students instead of systems this year. An education revolution has been ignited, and parents and children are the ones who will end up winning,” Nichols said to committee members.

On Monday, her Republican colleague Sen. Brian Lenney introduced legislation to repeal the Blaine Amendment from the Idaho State Constitution. The Blaine Amendment places restrictions on the use of public funds by states to support religious institutions and schools.

Joint resolution to remove Blaine Amendment introduced in Senate Education Committee

