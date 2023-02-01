Freezing temperatures require ‘a lot more work’ for ranchers

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idahoans across the state have been dealing with freezing temperatures the last few days, and some ranchers here in Southern Idaho are looking forward to warmer days.

Paul Marchant, who runs about 400 head of cattle out of Cassia County, said ranchers have to put in a lot more work when temperatures are below freezing. On Tuesday morning the temperature was 10 degrees when he was feeding his cattle in Oakley.

“It’s harder to start your equipment . The diesel in our tractors gel up. When it’s so cold like this it takes so much more time to get things done,” Marchant said.

He said ranchers also have to keep an eye on their feed, as it is common for hay to get weather damaged during freezing temperatures. In addition, cattle rely on proper feed to stay warm.

“When it is so cold those bales will freeze, and when we feed them it’s a lot more work because it’s frozen, " said Marchant. “If you are not feeding them enough they just go downhill. "

He said there have been nights where it’s gotten as cold as 10 degrees below zero, and when it gets that cold not only does it impact the animals food supply, it affects their water.

“If you have water in troughs , if it is not running it’s certainly going to freeze. That just comes with the territory, it’s part of your morning ritual [make sure the water is running].”

Fortunately for him, most of his cattle drink out of a running creek, but he said he still has to break up some ice around the creek from time to time when the weather is freezing outside.

Additionally he said, for ranchers who do early calving, it’s even more work. They have to put in long days to make sure newborn calves are dry and warm, so they don’t freeze to death.

“The biggest worry is just the calf’s survival, because it is just so cold, and of course they are born wet,” he said.

But one of the bright spots of this stretch of weather is that with these cold temperatures and fresh snowpack, ranchers in Southern Idaho might see one of the best water years in recent memory.

“Last year it started out pretty good. We had a really good storm around Christmas time and then that is all we got,” Marchant said.

He also said with a chuckle that one of the bright spots to working in 10 degree weather on Tuesday morning was, “at least the wind is not blowing.”

