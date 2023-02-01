Idaho Dept. of Labor to host ‘Hiring Event’ in Twin Falls on Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Labor will be holding a hiring event on Thursday.

Employers will provide general information about their industry as well as current job openings and the skills necessary for different occupations.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume and be prepared for on-site interviews.

Employers will be actively recruiting for open positions. Up to 30 employers will be on site.

All this starts on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The event will be held at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive North.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.