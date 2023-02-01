Idaho Dept. of Labor to host ‘Hiring Event’ in Twin Falls on Thursday

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume and be prepared for on-site interviews.
Idaho Dept. of Labor to host ‘Hiring Event’ in Twin Falls on Thursday
Idaho Dept. of Labor to host ‘Hiring Event’ in Twin Falls on Thursday(KMVT-NEWS)
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Labor will be holding a hiring event on Thursday.

Employers will provide general information about their industry as well as current job openings and the skills necessary for different occupations.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume and be prepared for on-site interviews.

Employers will be actively recruiting for open positions. Up to 30 employers will be on site.

All this starts on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The event will be held at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive North.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rylee Reynolds is getting national attention for his wheat yield.
Local farmer gets recognized on a national level
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park
Moose
Idaho Fish and Game forced to euthanize moose on I-84, preventing a potential disaster on the Interstate
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning

Latest News

Frigid temperatures force many Southern Idaho schools to close on Monday, but not all schools...
Frigid temperatures force many Southern Idaho schools to close on Monday, but not all schools...
Changes coming to Medicaid coverage for 150,000 Idahoans
Changes coming to Medicaid coverage for 150,000 Idahoans
Blaine County to receive funds from the Biden administration to improve roads at the local level
Blaine County to receive funds from the Biden administration to improve roads at the local level
Mountain Home High School placed on lockdown after threat made to a student
Mountain Home High School placed on lockdown after threat made to a student