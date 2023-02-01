A look inside the Twin Falls Warming Center, a place for those looking to get out of the cold

John and Kim Spiers of the Valley House Homeless Shelter credit their faith for their current journey.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been one week since the Twin Falls Warming Center opened. And while it’s a great option for those looking to survive those frigid overnight temperatures, it’s only a temporary fix to a long-lasting problem.

John and Kim Spiers of the Valley House Homeless Shelter credit their faith for their current journey.

“We’re trying to figure out the best practices, things that we need to do for next year, so etc... so next winter, when winter comes, we’ll have a staff ready to go,” said John Spiers. “We’ll have longer hours, more nights will be available. But we really need this year’s practice to know what we’re dealing with for next year.

Spiers emphasizes just being able to be provide a temporary fix to a serious situation like this isn’t easy, especially when the overnight warming center closes daily at 5 a.m.

“So, at 5 a.m. We have to go home, we all have jobs, and what not. And the people that are using the Warming Center that night they have to go. There are places open at 5 or 5:30 in the morning. And I know like Starbucks and Walmart opens there are some different places that are open,” said Spiers.

For those using the Warming Center, turning to the Valley House might be the first step in their journey integrating back into the community.

One of those ways is transitional housing.

“So, they’ll be able to pay about $250.00 a month, to $500.00 A month, in fees to remain in program. And we’ll still be able to help them out in our program and it’s one step before they get out into the community again,” said Spiers.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rylee Reynolds is getting national attention for his wheat yield.
Local farmer gets recognized on a national level
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park
Moose
Idaho Fish and Game forced to euthanize moose on I-84, preventing a potential disaster on the Interstate
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning

Latest News

School-File
Education Savings Accounts legislation introduced in Senate Education Committee
Paul Marchant, Oakley rancher
Freezing temperatures require ‘a lot more work’ for ranchers
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Idaho Public Policy Survey shows Idahoans are worried about the current state of the economy
B.S.U. - Idaho Public Policy Survey: what worries Idahoans?