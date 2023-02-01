A look inside the Twin Falls Warming Center, a place for those looking to get out of the cold

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been one week since the Twin Falls Warming Center opened. And while it’s a great option for those looking to survive those frigid overnight temperatures, it’s only a temporary fix to a long-lasting problem.

John and Kim Spiers of the Valley House Homeless Shelter credit their faith for their current journey.

“We’re trying to figure out the best practices, things that we need to do for next year, so etc... so next winter, when winter comes, we’ll have a staff ready to go,” said John Spiers. “We’ll have longer hours, more nights will be available. But we really need this year’s practice to know what we’re dealing with for next year.

Spiers emphasizes just being able to be provide a temporary fix to a serious situation like this isn’t easy, especially when the overnight warming center closes daily at 5 a.m.

“So, at 5 a.m. We have to go home, we all have jobs, and what not. And the people that are using the Warming Center that night they have to go. There are places open at 5 or 5:30 in the morning. And I know like Starbucks and Walmart opens there are some different places that are open,” said Spiers.

For those using the Warming Center, turning to the Valley House might be the first step in their journey integrating back into the community.

One of those ways is transitional housing.

“So, they’ll be able to pay about $250.00 a month, to $500.00 A month, in fees to remain in program. And we’ll still be able to help them out in our program and it’s one step before they get out into the community again,” said Spiers.

