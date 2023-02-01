Mountain Home High School placed on lockdown after threat made to a student

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mountain Home High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning, due to a threat of violence.

According to the Mountain Home School District’s Superintendent, a threat was made to an individual student, not the school.

The school district learned about the threat after school had already started for the day, and then made the decision to go into lockdown.

Law enforcement is looking for the person who made the threat.

The superintendent says school will operate as normal for now, with an increased police presence.

