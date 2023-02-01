Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning

She was appalled that the previous owners dropped off these dogs in the frigid conditions.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An unexpected surprise was discovered Monday at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

We’re not talking about a financial donation, or a food drop off, but according to the staff, a “dog drop-off”.

Debbie Blackwood, the director of the animal shelter, shares with KMVT that she was appalled that the previous owners dropped off these dogs in the frigid conditions.

She and her staff took in 10 dogs in just as many minutes on Monday.

“It’s awfully cold, for animals and those pups and stuff to endure these frigid temperatures and being dumped out,” said Blackwood “They don’t have food and water where they come from and they’re afraid and that adds to the stress of the cold and maintain their body heat. It’s a scary situation.”

Blackwood goes on to say that the center is always looking for donations of money and food.

But she also added that the center needs blankets to keep the animals warm.

