Twin Falls earns regular season sweep of Canyon Ridge; prep basketball scores
Dietrich girls open Sawtooth Conference tournament with win
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls boys basketball won their fourth consecutive game Tuesday night with a road win in a rivalry game against Canyon Ridge.
Twin Falls 51, Canyon Ridge 38
The Bruins complete the regular season sweep of the Riverhawks.
Twin Falls is now 9-8 overall and 7-3 in Great Basin Conference play. The Bruins lead the conference with a couple of weeks left in the regular season.
OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Wood River 62, Burley 43
Pocatello 68, Minico 50
Buhl 65, Filer 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1A DII SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
(1) Dietrich 64, (4) Camas County 17
(2) Richfield 35, (3) Hagerman 8
Dietrich will play Richfield in the winner’s bracket final Thursday at 8 p.m. at Gooding High School.
1A DI SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
(3) Murtaugh 54, (6) Shoshone 40
(4) Carey 37, (5) Lighthouse Christian 35
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.