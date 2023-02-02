Changes coming to Medicaid coverage for 150,000 Idahoans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Changes are on the way for Medicaid enrollees as pandemic-era standards are set to come to an end in the spring.

Beginning Wednesday, the Department of Health and Welfare will begin sending notices to the roughly 150,000 people enrolled in Medicaid who no longer qualify.

During the pandemic, the federal government halted state departments from ending anyone’s Medicaid coverage and allowed continuous enrollment.

Now, if you do not meet standard benchmarks for coverage, you will receive regular mail, email, or a phone notice.

“If they don’t respond within 60 days after being sent a notice, they will no longer receive Medicaid. To ensure that we reach everyone, we are encouraging those who currently receive Medicaid to report any changes in their household information, including phone number and address,” said Dave Jeppesen from the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare.

If you no longer qualify for Medicaid, you will be directed to ‘Your Choice Idaho,’ the Gem State’s database of available medical, dental and vision coverage.

