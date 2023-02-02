Filer girls advance to SCIC championship game

Jerome advances to Great Basin semifinal
Jerome advances to Great Basin semifinal
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer girls basketball team continued their conference dominance with a win over Kimberly at CSI Wednesday.

SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

(1) Filer 57, (2) Kimberly 47

Hazel Fischer had 18 points for the Wildcats.

Filer advances to the SCIC championship game next Wednesday.

OTHER TOURNAMENT SCORES

(3) Buhl 47, (4) Gooding 41

Buhl will play at Kimberly in an elimination game next Monday.

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

(3) Jerome 42, (6) Burley 30

Jerome will play at Twin Falls Friday night

(4) Mountain Home 48, (5) Canyon Ridge 45

Minico will host Mountain Home Friday.

Canyon Ridge will host Burley Friday in an elimination game.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Valley 83, Glenns Ferry 57

Oakley 52, Lighthouse Christian 46

WRESTLING RESULTS

Minico 18, Raft River 9

BOWLING RESULTS

Minico 14, Wendell 0

Twin Falls 8, Kimberly 6

