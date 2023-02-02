Greater Idaho and transgender bathroom legislation make it through committees

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho lawmakers are starting the process for the Idaho Legislature and Oregon Legislature to begin talks about relocating the border shared by the two states.

On Wednesday in the House State Affairs Committee, Midvale Rep. Judy Boyle introduced a House Joint Memorial to authorize the Idaho and Oregon Legislatures to begin official discussions on whether it is feasible to move the Idaho border into Eastern Oregon.

Boyle cited the group Greater Idaho has proven that more than 10 rural counties in Eastern Oregon want to be part of Idaho, as they feel their way of life is being oppressed by the urban centers in Oregon.

Boyle said there is a lot of upside to Idaho annexing part of Oregon into the Gem State, such as the population influx would allow Idaho to pick up one more congressional seat.

“A study showed that Idaho would receive at least $170 million more tax dollars. That didn’t include all the businesses. Oregon has a lot more restrictive rules than Idaho does on its businesses,” Boyle said.

She added the relocation of the border would allow Easter Oregonians to keep their land and prevent Idaho communities and roadways from becoming congested.

Boyle said anything done by the two states would have to be approved by congress, and the concept is a likely “longshot”, but it’s worth trying.

The committee approved the House Joint Memorial for printing and further discussion.

Additionally, at the State Capitol on Wednesday a bill that would prohibit same sex bathrooms in certain instances is heading to the Senate floor.

Sen. Scott Herndon’s proposed legislation would prohibit all public entities and political subdivisions in Idaho, from requiring public works contractors to provide multi - occupancy restroom and changing room facilities, that they own or control, on any basis other than biological sex...

Some who testified felt the legislation protects individual’s religious freedoms, but others felt it discriminates against the transgender community.

One young woman who opposed the legislation said, “I understand that many of our Idaho representatives have concerns, but the facts rooted in intensive research show that trans-inclusive legislation policies do not harm any of us.”

Boise Sen. Melissa Wintrow said to Herndon “You know there is a growing recognition and valuation of people who are transgender in our communities today, and I think this bill is one more death by a thousand cuts. It’s just one more way of sending a message that some people do not belong.”

Herndon’s proposed legislation would not extend to federal contracts, or local projects funded through federal dollars.

