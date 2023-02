JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two area high school seniors signed with the College of Idaho Wednesday.

Jerome’s Keenan Blair will play football and compete on the track and field team for the Yotes.

Thank you to everyone who came and supported me in making the next big decision in my life! Beyond grateful for everyone who has helped me get to where I am today! Go Yotes! @gambless @brrobinson208 @aaronjackson09 @CoachBishJHS @JHS_TigerFB @KevinW0914 @BoysJerome pic.twitter.com/Lew3TOF7Qf — Keenan Blair (@KeenanBlair6) February 2, 2023

Gooding’s Morgan Durham is set to play softball at the College of Idaho.

