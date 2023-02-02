“Winter Kill” could cause major problems for Idaho farmers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With this recent stretch of freezing temperatures, some Idaho crop producers are going to have to be aware of “winter kill”.

A University of Idaho professor say the crop that is most susceptible to freezing temperatures is winter barley, because it has no cold tolerance.

Additionally, fresh snow cover can offer crops some protection, by preventing the soil from freezing.

80 to 90 percent of a producers field can be destroyed by freezing temperatures, causing them to have to reseed their fields.

One thing producers can do to protects their crops is make sure their fields have adequate soil moisture in the fall.

“The frost level can actually go further down into the soil. Which affects the roots system a lot more. If you have the moisture is a little bit more protective. There is a little bit of heat released as the water gets to a freezing temperature.” Said Juliet Marshall – University of Idaho.

Marshall says one of the benefits of freezing temperatures is that it can heal bacteria in the soil caused from spoiled crops.

