BLM to host public open house meetings on proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office is hosting both in-person and virtual open house meetings on the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

These open houses are scheduled during the comment period to share information and help the public and stakeholders make informed comments.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project is a commercial-scale wind energy facility of up to 400 windmills that is proposed to be constructed on nearly 84 thousand acres of federal, state and private land near the World War Two Hunt Internment Camp

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 22nd at the Lincoln County Community Center in Shoshone from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m.

And then again on Thursday, February 23rd in Twin Falls at Canyon Crest Events Center from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m.

The virtual - zoom webinar will be on Friday, the 24th from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

If you’d like more information contact project manager Kasey Prestwich, at 208-732-7204.

