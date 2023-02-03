BLM to host public open house meetings on proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project

These open houses are scheduled during the comment period to share information and help the public and stakeholders make informed comments.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:31 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office is hosting both in-person and virtual open house meetings on the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

These open houses are scheduled during the comment period to share information and help the public and stakeholders make informed comments.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project is a commercial-scale wind energy facility of up to 400 windmills that is proposed to be constructed on nearly 84 thousand acres of federal, state and private land near the World War Two Hunt Internment Camp

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 22nd at the Lincoln County Community Center in Shoshone from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m.

And then again on Thursday, February 23rd in Twin Falls at Canyon Crest Events Center from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m.

The virtual - zoom webinar will be on Friday, the 24th from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

If you’d like more information contact project manager Kasey Prestwich, at 208-732-7204.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rylee Reynolds is getting national attention for his wheat yield.
Local farmer gets recognized on a national level
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Moose
Idaho Fish and Game forced to euthanize moose on I-84, preventing a potential disaster on the Interstate
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park

Latest News

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Redox Bio-Nutrients
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Redox Bio-Nutrients
Scholarship opportunity
Students could have the chance to win scholarship money at CSI’s next home game
Inside the Idaho State Capitol building (Source: KMVT 2017)
Greater Idaho and transgender bathroom legislation make it through committees
Sen. Doug Okuniewicz
Joint Resolution to strengthen the initiative process faces overwhelming opposition, sent back to be ‘possibly amended’