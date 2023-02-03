Former Twin Falls girls basketball coach given ‘Trailblazer’ award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nancy Jones is synonymous with girls basketball in Twin Falls, and now she is being recognized for her contributions towards girls and women in sports.

The Former Twin Falls High School girls basketball coach has been awarded Idaho State’s 2023 Trailblazer Award.

According to Idaho State, the award, ”recognizes a woman with affiliation to Idaho State University who has provided significant leadership and mentorship to women in sport.”

Jones graduated from Idaho State in 1990 and was a member of the Bengal women’s basketball team during her time in Pocatello, where she scored over 1,000 points.

Jones was the girls basketball coach at Twin Falls from 2007-2021. She now serves as the vice-principal at the high school.

“I’m super honored and humbled actually, I never got into coaching for the awards. I mean, I’m competitive, don’t get me wrong I like to win, but I’ve always had a passion since I was in high school of helping young athletes,” Jones said.

Jones says she has coached for around 25 years overall before stepping away in 2021, and always wanted to be a leader who believed in her players and pushed them to be well-rounded people.

“How to treat other people, how to be responsible, how to show up on time, how to be okay with being in a supporting role when you’re used to being a star, and really wanting for other people as much as you want for yourself and just teaching them a really unselfish way of being a good teammate,” Jones said.

Jones adds she still keeps in contact with her players and has plenty of fond memories of being their coach.

