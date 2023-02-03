Moses’ 34 points vault CSI over Snow, Golden Eagles now 25-0

The CSI women improved to 23-2 with a win over the Badgers
The CSI women improved to 23-2 with a win over the Badgers
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPHRAIM, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team is now 25-0.

The No. 1 Golden Eagles used 34 points from Isaiah Moses to win a tough road game against Snow College Thursday night. CSI is now 13-0 in Scenic West play.

(1) CSI 83, Snow 78

After the Badgers tied the game at 55 in the second half, the Golden Eagles scored 13 straight points to separate.

WOMEN’S GAME

(5) CSI 71, Snow 62

The Golden Eagles have won 11 straight games and are now 23-2 on the season. CSI is 12-1 in conference play.

Alyssa Christensen and Kali Haizlip had 19 points for CSI.

Both Golden Eagles teams have the weekend off before playing Utah State-Eastern at home next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rylee Reynolds is getting national attention for his wheat yield.
Local farmer gets recognized on a national level
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Moose
Idaho Fish and Game forced to euthanize moose on I-84, preventing a potential disaster on the Interstate
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Oakley, Raft River advance to 1A Snake River Conference title game
Oakley, Raft River advance to 1A DI Snake River Conference title game
Filer girls advance to SCIC championship game
Filer girls advance to SCIC championship game
Jerome’s Blair, Gooding’s Durham sign with College of Idaho
Jerome’s Blair, Gooding’s Durham sign with College of Idaho
Jerome advances to Great Basin semifinal
Filer girls advance to SCIC championship game