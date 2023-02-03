Moses’ 34 points vault CSI over Snow, Golden Eagles now 25-0

EPHRAIM, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team is now 25-0.

The No. 1 Golden Eagles used 34 points from Isaiah Moses to win a tough road game against Snow College Thursday night. CSI is now 13-0 in Scenic West play.

(1) CSI 83, Snow 78

After the Badgers tied the game at 55 in the second half, the Golden Eagles scored 13 straight points to separate.

WOMEN’S GAME

(5) CSI 71, Snow 62

The Golden Eagles have won 11 straight games and are now 23-2 on the season. CSI is 12-1 in conference play.

Alyssa Christensen and Kali Haizlip had 19 points for CSI.

Both Golden Eagles teams have the weekend off before playing Utah State-Eastern at home next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.