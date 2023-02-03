Oakley, Raft River advance to 1A DI Snake River Conference title game

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 1A DI Snake River Conference girls basketball championship game is set.

The top-two seeds, Oakley and Raft River, won their tournament semifinal games Thursday.

(1) Oakley 49, (4) Carey 33

(2) Raft River 54, (3) Murtaugh 53

The Hornets and Trojans will square off in the title game on Tuesday over at CSI at 7:30 p.m.

SNAKE RIVER TOURNAMENT ELIMINATION GAMES

(5) Lighthouse 50, (8) Valley 46

(6) Shoshone 30, (7) Glenns Ferry 29

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP (BEST OF THREE)

Game 1: Declo 48, Wendell 31

Game 2 will be played Tuesday at Declo High School.

1A DII SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Dietrich 36, Richfield 32

The Blue Devils advance to the championship game next Thursday at Gooding High School.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Mountain Home 53, Burley 46

Jerome 55, Minico 51 (OT)

WRESTLING

Minico 38, Nampa 25

BOWLING

Boys: Canyon Ridge 14, Wendell 0

Girls: Wendell 8, Canyon Ridge 6

