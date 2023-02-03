Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats

Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple was found dead. (Source: NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER, INC.)
By Ben Nandy
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:49 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORKTOWN, N.Y. (News 12 Westchester) - Police in New York say they are working to remove over 100 cats from a home where a couple was found dead.

Police report the couple was found deceased in their bedroom on Monday while conducting a welfare check.

Not much is currently known about the deaths because authorities said they can’t investigate further until they remove more than 125 cats from the home.

Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble is asking available animal lovers to adopt.

“Any place that can take in these cats is what we’re looking for. We’re trying to turn a negative into a positive,” Noble said.

Authorities said humane enforcement officers have been moving the cats to shelters.

However, the team said they can’t rescue all of them right away, because the shelters they are using are currently out of space.

“There’s probably another 40, maybe even 50 or more still inside,” said Ernest Lungaro, with the SPCA Westchester.

Lungaro said other shelters are trying to adopt the cats, while those already rescued are being treated for parasites, dehydration and eye infections.

Friends and neighbors of the couple who died said they never had any idea about the cat hoarding.

“When we first moved here, I would find every so often a cat beneath the pool deck, but I would have never guessed that many,” said neighbor Joe Prestia.

Police said it is early in their investigation but they don’t believe any foul play was involved in the couple’s deaths.

Copyright 2023 News 12 Westchester via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rylee Reynolds is getting national attention for his wheat yield.
Local farmer gets recognized on a national level
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Moose
Idaho Fish and Game forced to euthanize moose on I-84, preventing a potential disaster on the Interstate
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park

Latest News

Investigators say they found a cache of guns and ammunition in the high-rise apartment of a...
Police now say no evidence of planned big Hollywood shooting
BLM to host public open house meetings on proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project
BLM to host public open house meetings on proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project
FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday, Jan....
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat