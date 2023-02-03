Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Redox Bio-Nutrients

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Burley, Redox Bio-Nutrients has been working since 1994 to assist landowners in getting the most out of their soil.

As the company has stretched its reach to international levels, it has remained, at its core, a family business.

“My father started the company approximately 29 years ago, so ever since I was a kid I’ve been involved in some way,” said Colton Moon – President of Redox Bio-Nutrients.

Farmers who work with Redox get a partner that evaluates nutrient levels in their soil and works with you to best prepare your land for seasonal success. “We’re able to improve your soil health, we’re able to improve abiotic stress, we’re able to improve nutrient efficiency so that a grower may improve his yield,” said Moon.

And this year, the company is getting additional help.

Through a partnership with ChrysaLabs, they are bringing new technology to the field.

“A portable spectrometer and their catch is that they’re bringing the lab to the field,” said Gifford Gillette – Dir. of Research and Development.

The spectrometer analyzes soil nutrient levels in real time.

Just insert the infrared meter into the soil and within seconds you get information to a smartphone that provides levels of all key nutrients - expediting the soil sample process from days - to minutes.

“Going back to the four R’s of nutrient stewardship; the right source, the right place, the right time and the right rate, the Chrysa Labs probe impacts all four of those. Most obviously, time and place, we can take more samples and we can do them in less time.”

