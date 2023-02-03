Students could have the chance to win scholarship money at CSI’s next home game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention high school students who are enrolled in the dual credit program or those enrolled with Apply Idaho, you could have the chance to win some scholarship money to attend the College of Southern Idaho.

Next Thursday night at CSI’s basketball game against Utah State Eastern, all high school students will be able to come to both the women’s and the men’s games for free.

At halftime of both of those games, CSI will be drawing four names of students to win a $500 scholarship per student.

Each student should per-register in advance to make sure they are going to be entered to win the scholarship.

“Just trying to get more involvement with students who are dual credit and apply Idaho, just to get more of an insight in the campus and student life, especially here as a two year community college, it’s just something that we want everyone to be aware of, and be an option for them to join CSI,” said Aaliyah Garcia, the admissions coordinator.

This is open to all high schools in the area.

To register you can talk to your high school guidance counselor.

You must be present to win the $500 scholarship.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.