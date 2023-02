Minico, Jerome punch tickets to Great Basin Conference championship game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome girls basketball team beat Twin Falls in a thriller to clinch a spot in the Great Basin Conference championship game.

4A GREAT BASIN GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS

(3) Jerome 40, (2) Twin Falls 38

(1) Minico 65, (4) Mountain Home 43

Minico will host Jerome in the Great Basin Championship game next Thursday at 6 p.m.

Twin Falls will play the winner of Mountain Home and Canyon Ridge in an elimination game next Thursday at 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Grace 71, Valley 58

