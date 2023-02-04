Two Buhl students representing Idaho at All-Northwest

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two students at Buhl High School found a passion for music at a young age.

But for Giianni Faught and Mason DuBois, their paths to the stage couldn’t be more different.

“Something I really just worked hard and pursued all my life up to this point,” says sophomore Giianni Faught.

“The summer before sixth grade,” says Mason DuBois, “my mom sat me down and said, ‘you’re going to play an instrument.’”

Now, the two Buhl sophomores will share a stage with the best performers of the Northwest in Bellevue, Washington later this month.

They will be the first Buhl students to head to the All-Northwest performances.

“When I tried out, I was like, ‘dang, I’m from a small town, all these big school kids from Seattle, Spokane, Portland, Boise they’re going to be way better than me,’” says DuBois.

Both Faught and DuBois had the shock of their lives in November when they learned they were considered two of the best musical performers in the region.

“When Mrs. Hale came out to our car on the morning of the 15th and said we’re going to Bellevue,” DuBois says, “it was like, ‘wow.’”

“It blew my mind,” Faught says, “I don’t think the shock has even begun to wear off yet.”

The two will travel to Bellevue for performances on February 16th where the buildup, the pressure and the anticipation will all fade away.

“When I go up to play,” DuBois says, “it’s like you’re in a whole different world and you’re with the music, you’re part of the music.”

No matter how the performances go at All-Northwest, Faught and DuBois have now laid the groundwork for future artists from small-town Idaho.

“Go after it,” says Faught. “Pursue your dreams and get to someplace that you want to be. This is something I’ve worked so hard for, and it would make me so happy if I inspired someone to do the same thing.”

