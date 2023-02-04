Woodland Guevara, DeAndre Miguel

BURLEY—DeAndre Miguel Woodland Guevara, a 21-year-old United States Marine from Twin Falls, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, while stationed in Yuma, Arizona.

DeAndre was born on May 15, 2001, in El Paso, Texas, to Jessica Guevara and Timothy Woodland. DeAndre was the oldest of three children. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 2019, and joined the United States Marine Corps in October 2020.

DeAndre traveled a lot during his first years of life while his mother served in the United States Army. After the military, DeAndre and his mother settled in Twin Falls, Idaho. He loved to travel and was a great traveling buddy, even at his young age. He never fussed and never cried. The only thing he wanted was to stay in a hotel with a swimming pool.

DeAndre played several sports throughout his life including basketball, baseball, and wrestling. But his favorite sport was football. He not only enjoyed playing while he attended high school but also assisted Coach Jason Cornwell with the Robert Stuart Middle School football team after high school. DeAndre also played with the semi-pro football team, The Magic Valley Bulldawgs, and was awarded Rookie of the Year 2020. DeAndre also loved music. He joined band when he was in middle school and chose the trumpet as his instrument of choice. He played the trumpet throughout high school and was also a member of the pep band. He loved his teacher, Mrs. Taylor. His love for music and football was very apparent on the field. He would warm up for his football game and then rush over to the side of the football field to play the National Anthem with his fellow band members. When DeAndre wasn’t playing sports, he enjoyed fishing with his grandpa, learning to play the ukulele, playing the guitar– by ear, and figuring out any instrument that you handed him. He also loved to hang out with his friends and cared about all of them. When he would come home for vacation, he would make sure to contact them to spend some time with them.

DeAndre left for boot camp in October 2020, and graduated in February 2021. He was then stationed in Yuma, Arizona. Though he was not a fan of his duty station, he loved the unit he was assigned to, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Guardians. He was assigned to the Marksmanship Training Unit, where he assisted in training other marines on pistols and rifles.

On December 24, 2022, DeAndre asked the love of his life, Jozlyn Clymens, for her hand in marriage, which she accepted.

DeAndre is survived by his mother, Jessica Guevara (Lee Gregoire); his sister, JaLeesa and brother, Edrik of Twin Falls; his grandparents, Eduardo (Tata) and Aleyda (Honey) Guevara of Burley; his aunt, Erica (Mario) Tapia; his cousins, Anayee, Rogelio, and Daniella de la Rosa; his paternal grandmother, Dorothy Jordan of Hampton, Virginia; and his uncle, Michael Woodland of North Carolina.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 9, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the funeral service. Burial with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps will be held at Paul Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.