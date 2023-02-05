Lighthouse Lions stay alive in 1A D1 tournament with last-second win over Murtaugh

Brooklyn Ramirez hit a free throw with 4.6 seconds remaining to push the Lions to the dramatic win.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lighthouse Lions hang to top the Murtaugh Red Devils 45-44.

Ramirez finished with 9 points, the Lions were lead by Jordan Wolverton’s 17.

