Lighthouse Lions stay alive in 1A D1 tournament with last-second win over Murtaugh

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lighthouse Lions hang to top the Murtaugh Red Devils 45-44.

Brooklyn Ramirez hit a free throw with 4.6 seconds remaining to push the Lions to the dramatic win.

Ramirez finished with 9 points, the Lions were lead by Jordan Wolverton’s 17.

