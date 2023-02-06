City of Ketchum looks to reassign funds to support housing needs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Ketchum is furthering its discussion to find a dedicated source of funding to address the ongoing housing crisis.

The city is proposing a change to its 1% lot tax, allocated to air service at Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.

The council is exploring the possibility of posing a question to the voters in the upcoming May election of whether or not to split the lot tax.

Half would be dedicated towards housing solutions while the remaining portion benefits continued support of air service, starting July 1st for a period of five years.

The council is having a second reading of an ordinance to amend and extend the current 1% for air local option tax.

It’s not an action item and is a public hearing agenda item.

