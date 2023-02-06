Community comes together to support Jerome elementary school teacher

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome School District and the community is rallying behind a teacher that is in need.

Mrs. Sarah Lampert has been in education for more than 20 years, but for the last 7, at Horizon Elementary in Jerome.

“She loves kids, and she has high expectations for kids, she doesn’t let her kids get away with anything, and her kids love it, they will do anything for Mrs. Lampert,” said Jill Taylor.

In 2021, she was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease, putting her in a wheelchair.

Then in early 2022, her husband was diagnosed with stage 4 terminal cancer.

This past November, she had to stop teaching because her body wouldn’t allow her to teach anymore, but that decision was a hard one.

“If all the bad things could happen to one family, it really has kind of compounded with this family that are great hard-working people that want to get back and do their jobs, but they can’t right now because of all the disabilities and all the things,” said Taylor.

But the community is coming together with a Go-Fund me to help raise enough money to allow her to live independently in an ADA accessible house.

Samantha Marshall, whose son had Mrs. Lampert in third grade, says her son still speaks of her to this day.

“That’s the amazing part about her, is that even though she has a class of 30 or 32 students, she has the talent to figure out what each student needs,” said Samantha Marshall, a parent.

Marshall has faith the entire Magic Valley community will come together to support her and her family during this trial.

“Despite all the hardships she’s had with her health, her husbands health, and the other hardships she’s been through, she is still up and going forward, and I hope that we as a community, I know that we as a community can come together to keep fighting that hard fight,” said Marshall.

A link to the go-fund me can be found here.

