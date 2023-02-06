Declo Elementary receives grant to provide ‘Calm Rooms’ for their students

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The importance of taking care of your mental health has been heightened since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What the pandemic has done is shone a light on it and again allowed us to talk more freely about our needs and mental health struggles and have them be more accepted,” said Anne Brown - CEO of Cook Center for Human Connection.

The Cook Center for Human Connection, based out of Utah, works to help communities with their mental health resources through grants, and Declo Elementary School was one of the latest schools to receive a grant to build Calm Rooms.

“What we’ve noticed is as a school, as a whole school, there is a need for students to understand their emotions and feel like they can express them,” said Alyson Davis – a Teacher at Declo Elementary.

The Calm Rooms will give students a place to reset, and process through their emotions.

“Their emotions just feel bigger, and they don’t know how to handle it yet, so we’ve given them a designated place where they can go, where they can be alone, calm themselves, reset almost, we want to call them our reset rooms because it’s a place where you can go, reset yourself and try to get back into class,” said Davis.

They have rooms set aside for this right now, but with this grant, which will equate to $6,000, they will be able to spruce up the three rooms and help all 452 kids at Declo Elementary.

“To a child, feeling sad could be the end of their world, feeling upset could make them feel so out of control, it really gives power back to their students and that is what makes this so important to us,” added Davis

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.