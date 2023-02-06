February is recognized as Loneliness Awareness Month; the dangers of loneliness

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time, loneliness is being recognized as a health issue facing Idahoans.

Typically when people think of loneliness, they think of it as being an emotional issue, but research shows that people who are lonely are at an increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia, heart disease, or having a stroke.

Prolonged loneliness and isolation is the equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

During February, which is now being hailed as loneliness awareness month, the Idaho Commission on Aging is encouraging people to reach out to others.

“Because everybody went through the same thing with the pandemic, I think people are more open to connecting with others,” said Janet Miller, the Idaho Commission on Aging Program coordinator.

While people often think of senior citizens as being the most lonely, new research shows young adults age 18 to 24 are equally as lonely as seniors.

