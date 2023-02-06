Fit and Well Idaho: Heart health for women

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — February is known as heart health month all across the world, but the first week of February is specifically designated to recognize heart health in women.

Heart disease is America’s leading killer of women over the age of 34.

What are the signs that you may have heart disease?

In women, sometimes the normal signs of a heart attack aren’t present. Instead women could present heart burn, GI issues, or neck and jaw pain, as well as shortness of breath for no reason.

It’s important to know the risk signs and also your own history of heart disease so you can be prepared.

“You can control risk factors like hypertension, control your weight, avoid smoking, and then you can modify risk factors, and then going to you know if you have a family doctor in particular, making sure you follow up with routine health care so you are having symptoms that are concerning, uncontrolled risk factors, so they can be addressed sooner rather than later,” said Casie Spearing, a nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s Cardiology.

One of the best ways to prevent hear disease is by getting enough exercise.

Experts say you should get 150 minutes per week.

