Idaho gas prices ranks 12th highest in the nation

Monday's average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.60
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho drivers are feeling pain at the pump this week.

According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.60, which is 15 cents more than a week ago - and 18 cents more than a month ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.47, which is four cents cheaper than a week ago - and 16 cents more than a month ago.

This week, the most expensive fuel can be found in Hawaii at $4.91.

Idaho currently ranks 12th in the country and is likely to be back in the top ten soon.

Monday’s least expensive fuel can be found in Texas at $3.08 a gallon.

