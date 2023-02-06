Idaho Unclaimed Property Division Receives over 2,800 Claims in two days

The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Since launching the unclaimed property campaign on February 1, 2023 the State Treasurer’s office, Unclaimed Property Division has received over 2,800 claims from people checking the website and finding that they have money waiting for them. The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.

“The response to our outreach in just two days is incredible” said Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth. “With interest like this, we anticipate a record month for returning funds. We want everyone to check the website so we can get the money back to the rightful owners.”

Currently, the Idaho Unclaimed Property Division has over $228 million of unclaimed property waiting to be returned to the rightful owners or heirs.

Each year, The Idaho State Treasurer’s office, Unclaimed Property Division receives millions of dollars in unclaimed money from businesses and organizations that have lost contact with the owners. The State of Idaho is responsible for safeguarding the money forever until claimed by the rightful owners or heirs. By law, businesses must attempt to contact the owner of the money in an effort to return it. If the owner doesn’t respond to the business, the money is considered abandoned. Businesses and organizations must review their records for unclaimed money and report the money annually to Unclaimed Property.

The Treasurer’s offers encourages individuals, businesses, governmental entities to check to see if they might have money or valuables that belong to them.

Be sure to check YOURMONEY.IDAHO.GOV to find out how to search the database to see if you, your business or someone you know has claimable property!

