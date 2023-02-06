Logan Penner preliminary hearing canceled on Monday, no date has been set

Penner is charged with first degree murder after allegedly shaking a crying two-month-old baby and hitting his head on the side of the crib.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Logan Danial Penner, who is charged with first degree murder after allegedly shaking a two-month-old baby, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Monday in front of Judge Calvin Campbell.

That hearing was canceled, and a new hearing date has not yet been set.

Penner is charged with first degree murder after allegedly shaking a crying two month old baby and hitting his head on the side of the crib. That baby later died due to sustained injuries.

KMVT will continue to follow this case, and bring you the latest information once it is available.

For more information on this case, Click Here.

