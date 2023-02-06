Logan Penner preliminary hearing canceled on Monday, no date has been set

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Logan Danial Penner, who is charged with first degree murder after allegedly shaking a two-month-old baby, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Monday in front of Judge Calvin Campbell.

That hearing was canceled, and a new hearing date has not yet been set.

Penner is charged with first degree murder after allegedly shaking a crying two month old baby and hitting his head on the side of the crib. That baby later died due to sustained injuries.

