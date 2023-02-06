Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police are investigating single vehicle crash on Sunday, February 05, 2023, at 1:21 p.m., on Thousand Springs Grade Road, South of Hagerman.

A 73-year-old male from Jerome was traveling westbound on Thousand Springs Grade Road in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. The driver of the Ford lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment.

The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The roadway was partially blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. We were assisted at the scene by the Gooding County Sherriff’s Office, Gooding Fire Department, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding EMS and Gooding County Coroner’s Office.

