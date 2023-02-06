Top Idaho elected officials raise concerns about Lava Ridge wind farm proposal on federal land

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The public comment period for the Lava Ridge Wind Project is still open, and some of Idaho’s top elected officials are expressing concerns about the project.

Governor Brad Little, Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke, Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, and Congressman Mike Simpson released a joint statement Monday.

In it, they raised concerns over the wind project’s long-term effects on recreation, grazing, and sporting in the affected land.

They suggest that the Bureau of Land Management work with local communities to address the issue.

The public comment period for the project is open until March 21.

For information on public open house meetings, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.