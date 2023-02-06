Wondra hearing delayed as the court awaits competency evaluation

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sarah Wondra, the woman accused of failing to notify police of Michael Vaughan’s death did not appear in court on Monday as scheduled.

Wondra is currently being evaluated by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for competency to stand trial.

By law, the court must check in with defendants every 90 days to avoid people being lost in the system while awaiting trial.

IDHW reports that Wondra’s evaluation is ongoing. Her next hearing is scheduled for March 20th.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, but with Wondra still under evaluation that hearing has been postponed until IDHW can complete its evaluation.

