Buhl uses Bowman’s late 3-pointer to upset Kimberly and punch ticket to 3A state tournament

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:31 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl girls basketball team will play in the 3A state tournament next week.

The Indians, a week after losing by 30 to Kimberly, beat the Bulldogs Monday to clinch a spot in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) championship game and grab the conference’s second berth at the state tournament.

(3) Buhl 48, (2) Kimberly 45

Buhl sophomore Quincy Bowman banked in a 3-pointer with under 20 seconds left to break a 45-45 tie.

The SCIC championship game is Wednesday at 7 p.m. over at Filer High School. The Indians will have to beat the Wildcats twice.

