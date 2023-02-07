Buhl uses Bowman’s late 3-pointer to upset Kimberly and punch ticket to 3A state tournament

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl girls basketball team will play in the 3A state tournament next week.

The Indians, a week after losing by 30 to Kimberly, beat the Bulldogs Monday to clinch a spot in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) championship game and grab the conference’s second berth at the state tournament.

(3) Buhl 48, (2) Kimberly 45

Buhl sophomore Quincy Bowman banked in a 3-pointer with under 20 seconds left to break a 45-45 tie.

Anything can happen in the postseason!



The win earned the Indians a spot in the SCIC title game and the 3A state tournament!#idpreps pic.twitter.com/yrSoMkvaBK — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) February 7, 2023

The SCIC championship game is Wednesday at 7 p.m. over at Filer High School. The Indians will have to beat the Wildcats twice.

