Family of U of I murder victim files motion to challenge gag order

An attorney representing the family of Kaylee Goncalves has filed a motion challenging the gag order
Police found four of the university's students dead inside a home near campus.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lawyer for the family of one of the University of Idaho murder victims is challenging the case’s gag order.

An attorney representing the family of Kaylee Goncalves has filed a motion challenging the gag order, issued in the case against Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger is accused of killing Goncalves and three other U of I students this past November.

A judge issued the gag order in January, limiting the public speech of law enforcement and attorneys involved in the case. It was later expanded to include attorneys representing witnesses, victims, or victims’ family members.

The motion argues that the gag order is too broad and vague, and violates the first amendment.

On Monday, 30 news organizations also issued a challenge against the gag order.

